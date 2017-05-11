Police arrest four teens suspected of burglarizing car at Beaumont apartment complex

Javante Stoker Photo/Beaumont Police Department

BEAUMONT - Police have arrested four teens suspected of burglarizing a car at a Beaumont apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Javante Jordan Stoker, 17, of Beaumont, and four other males ages 14, 15 and 16 were arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Stoker was booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Center and the three juveniles were booked into the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center according to the release.

When officers answered a call about a burglary in progress at the Stoneleigh on Major apartment complex in the 4500 block of North Major at about 1:48 a.m. they spotted the four teens fleeing to a waiting car.

Officers found that the four gotten into at least one car and stolen items from the inside of the car according to the release.

The four male teens were taken into custody without incident.

