Police arrest, charge Beaumont man in Friday morning theft of car with infant aboard

Marlin Seale, 34, of Beaumont Photo/Beaumont PD

BEAUMONT - An baby girl taken along with a stolen car was found safely and Beaumont Police arrested a man they say is responsible for the early Friday morning incident.

Marlin Seale, 34, of Beaumont, has been arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and endangering a child according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Police received a call just after 2 a.m. that a car with a three month-old girl inside had been stolen from outside a convenience store in the 1400 block of Washington Blvd the release said.

The father of the child went inside the store and left the child unattended in the back seat of the running car according to police.

Seale got in the car and began to drive away as the father exited the store and attempted to stop him according to the release.

Port Arthur Police later stopped the car and took Seale into custody in the 600 block of West Gulfway but the infant was not in the car the release said.

Seale did not tell officers where the infant was and did not cooperate in the investigation police said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., as police continued to search for the child, dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 2800 block of Sarah Street who told them he had found a baby in a car seat on his front porch the release said.

Police identified the child at the Sarah Street house and she was reunited with her family after being checked out by EMS the release said.

Seale is currently in the Jefferson County Correctional Center where he is being held on the unauthorized Use of a motor vehicle and endangering a child charges as well as a family assault with probation hold from a previous case according to jailers.

His bond has not yet been set.

