Police arrest 23 year-old man in Wednesday shooting

ORANGE - A 23 year-old Orange man has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday shooting in Orange.

City of Orange Police arrested Oshaquie Foster, 23, without incident Thursday afternoon not long after an aggravated assault warrant was issued for him according to a release from the Orange Police Department.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1000 block of Rein Avenue near North 10th street on Wednesday afternoon and found Centarius Chavis, 24, with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Chavis, who was awake and responsive when he was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, was treated and released.

