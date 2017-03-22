Pokémon GO helps bring record numbers to Big Thicket National Preserve

KOUNTZE - For the second year in a row Big Thicket National Preserve saw a record number of visitors with over 192,000 visits in 2016. That's up 35% over the record setting 2015.



Park ranger Jason Ginder, says along with activities the preserve provides, technology might have played a big role in the increase.



“We saw many people coming to the preserve a number of years ago to get involved in geocaching,” said Ginder. “And now activities like Pokémon GO and other electronic based activities, are bringing more and more people, especially young people, into parks like this.



So a mobile game could be a big reason for the rise in visitors.For Deena Bonin, a regular visitor to the preserve, she just likes that people are getting out to explore nature.



“Being out in nature, it's peaceful,” said Bonin. “It's tranquil. And I don't think people realize how much you miss it until you get out in it.”



Ginder says that Pokémon GO is a tool that the preserve is happy to use.



“We want people to discover this place and use this place,” explained Ginder. “And if a tool like Pokémon GO helps people to discover it, we love it. We embrace it and we welcome those people.”

© 2017 KBMT-TV