Plane evacuated at Bush Airport after reports of smoke

HOUSTON - Passengers on a plane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport were evacuated Friday after reports of smoke coming from the aircraft.
Houston police say passengers noticed smoke on the plane, which was then evacuated immediately. According to authorities, no one was injured.
At this time, it is unknown what may have caused the smoke.
Stay with KHOU.com for more details on this developing story.
(© 2016 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs