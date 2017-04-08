First responders are at the scene of crop duster plane crash in a field south of Nome.





According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the pilot said that the plane caught on fire in the air and he crash landed in a non-populated area.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the pilot is fine. He was walking around when first responders arrived. He is being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The name of the pilot will not be released until he can notify his family.

