Pizza delivery driver robbed in Orange

ORANGE - A pizza delivery driver in Orange was robbed at gunpoint shortly before midnight.

According to a police report obtained by 12News, the robbery happened at just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the Domino’s Pizza on McArthur Drive. A driver told her she was making a delivery on North Street when a gunman walked up and took her cash. The gunman then ran away.

The driver was not physically injured in the robbery.

© 2017 KBMT-TV