Pizza delivery driver robbed in Orange

KBMT 11:33 AM. CDT May 15, 2017

ORANGE - A pizza delivery driver in Orange was robbed at gunpoint shortly before midnight.

According to a police report obtained by 12News, the robbery happened at just after 10 p.m. Sunday.  Officers were called to the Domino’s Pizza on McArthur Drive.  A driver told her she was making a delivery on North Street when a gunman walked up and took her cash.  The gunman then ran away.

The driver was not physically injured in the robbery.

