ORANGE - A mixed pit bull is recovering from severe injuries after it was abandoned along FM 1135. According to a woman who rescued him, she says the two-year-old was there for over a month.

Jeanine Christian was driving along the road Wednesday when she passed Gunner. She turned around and checked the dog's condition before she took him home.

"I had another lady that came and helped one get him into the car and she just cried. I mean, because he tried to get up, he couldn't get up and he was pulling himself because when we opened the car door, he knew we were there to help him and I mean, she just cried," Christian said.

Christian says when she pulled over to help, two women stopped to help.

The women told Christian the dog had been at the same spot for over a month. The women had been feeding the dog when they passed by, according to Christian. The women say they were not able to adopt the dog.

A veterinarian at the Main Street Veterinary Clinic in Lumberton says Gunner received his injuries after being hit by a car. Gunner has already had two surgeries to fix some of the damage to his hind legs.

Dr. David Duplechin, a veterinarian at the clinic says Gunner has emotionally improved since he arrived.

"He will be looking for a good home, he's been a very sweet dog and I don't think he'll have a problem being adopted in the long run," Dr. Duplechin said.

Christian set up a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for Gunner's surgery expenses to repair a dislocated hip and a broken leg. She's happy that others have already contributed.

"He's safe, he's getting fed he's going outside, somebody's helping him go outside. If anyone can help, even five dollars would be enough to help, and I know people like to do that as well," Christian said.

Gunner is waiting at the Main Street Veterinary Clinic in Lumberton before he will get surgery at the Wilcox Veterinary Clinic in Groves.

A woman called 12News and tells us that she will be adopting Gunner and will be paying for all his medical expenses.

