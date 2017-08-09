Pit-bull mix abandoned at Orange home looking for new family

ORANGE - A pit-bull mix abandoned at a house in Orange is looking for a new home.

Neighbors living near the house on Mortar Street say Leviathan, or Levi, the five to six-year-old dog was left outside on a chain after the home’s renters moved out weeks ago.

Jeanine Christian was not able to get him to a veterinarian until Wednesday, but had been feeding the dog for the past few days.

"This is no way to live, it's horrible, it's abusive, it's animal cruelty," Christian said.

Chief David Frenzel with the Orange Fire Department tells 12 News the owners of the house contacted Animal Control on Tuesday about the dog being left at the home.

Christian picked Levi up before animal control arrived at the house on Wednesday.

"He needs somebody to give him love and attention, most dogs that come out of this end up being the biggest loves, and all they want to do is lay in your lap and love on you,” Christian said.

Levi is being held in boarding at Village Creek Boarding in Lumberton, which can be reached at (409) 651-2377.

Levi has intestinal worms, heartworms, bug bites and fleas.

If anyone can’t give Levi a home, they can donate money to the dog by contacting Main Street Veterinary Clinic in Lumberton at (409) 755-6100.

No animal cruelty charges are being pressed against the former owners at this time, according to Chief Frenzel.

