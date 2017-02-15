Refugio pipeline explosion shakes homes 60 miles away

People up to 60 miles away say their house shook early Wednesday morning when a natural gas pipeline blew up in Refugio, TX. No injuries were reported, the sheriff's office there says. (Photo: KHOU/KIII-TV witness photo)

REFUGIO, Texas -- A natural gas pipeline explosion and fire in Refugio shook homes up to 60 miles away early Wednesday morning.

State Troopers say so far there are no reports of injuries or serious damage. The fire is now under control.

It was about midnight when troopers received the first reports of a large explosion between Corpus Christi and Victoria, about 160 miles southwest of the Houston area.

Photos: Pipeline explosion lights up night sky near Refugio, TX

Troopers say the explosion occurred along a natural gas pipeline about a quarter-mile off 427 FM Rd 774.

No evacuations were called for as the company came out and shut off the flow of gas. It’s not yet confirmed which company owns the pipeline, however.

KHOU 11 viewer Andy Dustin claims he could see the orange glow from about 150 miles away in Katy.

And in Waller County, northwest of Houston, sheriff's deputies thought the fire was much closer than it was.

The cause of the explosion and subsequent fire is under investigation.

(© 2017 KHOU)