Pinehurst robber held gun to manager's head

The manager of a Pinehurst restaurant had a gun held to her head as an armed robber took cash from the business.

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at Carl’s Jr located at 228 Strickland Drive. Pinehurst Police Chief Fred R. Hanauer said in addition to holding the gun to the manager’s face, the robber put his arm around her throat as he demanded cash.

The robber fled down Camellia Street into the Roselawn sub division.

The West Orange and Orange Police Departments assisted in the investigation. Chief Hanauer said the robber is a black male, 5'5” to 5'7” in height. He wore black pants and an orange hoodie. He had a red bandanna over his face.

The robber showed no regard for the life of the manager. Police ask anyone with information about his identity to call the Pinehurst Police Department at 409-886-2221.

