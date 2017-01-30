Pilot walks away after emergency landing west of Jack Brooks Regional Airport

PORT ARTHUR - A pilot walked away without injury after making an emergency landing west of the Jack Brooks Regional Airport.

No one was injured in the incident according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The plane landed near the intersection of West Port Arthur Road and Guthrie Rd and the investigation is being handled by the Texas Department of Public Safety according to the sheriff's office.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety...

At approximately 3:00p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety received a report of a possible plane crash near Jack Brooks Regional Airport.

Troopers responded to the airport to verify reports of an airplane crash. Troopers confirmed that there was no plane crash, but a Cessna aircraft had mechanical issues and made an emergency landing in a field between US 69 and West Port Arthur Road.

At this time, there are no reported injuries and no damage to the aircraft.

There are no further details to be released.

