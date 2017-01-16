Picture still carries strong message fifty years later

In 1967, Southeast Texas radio personality Gordon Baxter went on a broadcast in Chicago to debate Martin Luther King, Jr. about the U.S. military's involvement in Vietnam.

The end of that debate shaped the way Baxter and his family would view Dr. King for the next five decades.

12 News sat down with Jim Baxter, Gordon's son, to talk about what MLK day means to him after his father walked away from that radio broadcast fifty years ago.

