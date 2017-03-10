PHOTOS: Vidor first responders start off middle schoolers' Friday with a high five

Vidor Police, Vidor ISD Police along with representatives from several other agencies were there to give high fives to students as they showed up for school.

VIDOR - Some first responders were at Vidor Middle School Friday morning but there was no emergency.

"At this age if we can get them to realize that the police are our friends and that we're here to help and that we are going to be their friends... That's the whole purpose behind this today," said Vidor ISD Police Chief Wesley Ross

Everyone appeared to have a lot of fun and a lot of smiles to start the school day.

