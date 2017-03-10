PHOTOS: 100 Sour Lake Kindergartners deliver food, love notes, pet food to learn about kindness

BEAUMONT - About 100 Sour Lake Elementary School kindergartners spent Friday morning delivering food and good cheer to humans and animals.

A few weeks ago to celebrate the 100th day of school and learn about kindness the students collected food, pet food and wrote 100 love notes which they delivered Friday at the Southeast Texas Food Bank, the Humane Society of Southeast Texas and a local nursing home.

