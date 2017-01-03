Pest control experts weigh in on use of pest control products in and around homes

BEAUMONT - For professionals like Dr. Bart Foster, an entomologist with Bill Clark Pest Control, they handle pesticides on a daily basis. He was saddened to hear that an Amarillo family lost four children due to a dangerous product being used in the wrong way.

"That was unfortunate in this case. It was just everything that could go wrong sounds like it did. A lot of things could've been done differently," Dr. Foster said.

One of the family members used a pesticide containing the chemical aluminum phosphide. Water was later applied, creating a toxic phosphine gas.

Aluminum phosphide is commonly used for industrial purposes and can only be bought by people with a license to use it.

Dr. Foster says this product should not have been used in the first place.

"Because it can turn into a gas and it has certain restrictions on the usage, it’s generally something that we would use in only a special case. You know, the rodenticides that contain that product are avoided altogether if we could," Dr. Foster said.

For household use, Dr. Foster recommends using less toxic products and asking a professional to handle pest control needs.

If a consumer is using products on their own, Dr. Foster says simple steps can be taken to avoid a dangerous situation. He recommends making sure that kids and pets are clear from a home. He says that’s the first step that homeowners should take in applying pest control products.

“It’s not only just using the right product but controlling the situation around the product where you’re using it, you know, taking extra precautions, again particularly if kids or pets or around, you almost have to be paranoid to think what could potentially could go wrong and what you can do to prevent it,” Dr. Foster said.

Regardless of which products are being used in or around your home, it's important to follow warning labels to avoid potentially harmful pesticides.

“The label is not there to just give directions, it also gives a lot of safety tips and it tells you what a product can and cannot be used for and that actually is federal law. So when you do something that’s not according to labels, it’s not only dangerous, you’re violating federal law,” Dr. Foster said.

The National Pesticide Information Center recommends using paper towels, sawdust or cat litter to clean up pesticides, along with non-absorbent gloves.

Experts recommend parents look for required "signal" words on pesticides to know toxicity levels.

"Caution" is the least toxic, the word "warning" will be on a moderately toxic label and "danger" is the most highly toxic and may be corrosive causing irreversible damage to skin or eyes.

If the pesticide is highly toxic if eaten, absorbed through the skin, or inhaled, the word "poison" should appear in red letters.

