People stranded on Village Creek, first responders searching for individuals

Sheri Aldrich, KBMT 9:51 PM. CDT April 04, 2017

SILSBEE - Silsbee Fire Department received a call about individuals stranded on Village Creek at approximately 8:00 Tuesday evening. 

Lumberton Fire Department is assisting Silsbee Fire Department on scene. 

First responders launched boats in order to rescue the stranded individuals. It is unclear at this time how many individuals are stranded and if those people were in a Kayak or a boat. 

More details to come. 

