Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck on Highway 69 south of Twin City Highway

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by on Highway 69 Monday afternoon just south of Twin City Highway.
The person was struck just before 4 p.m.
Beaumont police crash scene investigators are investigating the scene because fo the seriousness of the peron's injuries.
This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.
