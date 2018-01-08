Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck on Highway 69 south of Twin City Highway

(Photo: Eric Williams)

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by on Highway 69 Monday afternoon just south of Twin City Highway.

The person was struck just before 4 p.m.

Beaumont police crash scene investigators are investigating the scene because fo the seriousness of the peron's injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

