Pearland student, 18, beats incumbent for school board seat

When school's back in session at Pearland's Dawson High on Monday, senior Mikael Floyd might have a little extra pep in his step. Saturday night, the 18-year-old unseated two-term incumbent Rusty DeBorde for a spot on the district's school board.

"I had a lot of butterflies in my stomach. I was very nervous and anxious," he admits. "Our entire team was just sitting there hitting refresh, refresh, refresh on the results."

A day after becoming the youngest member ever elected to the Pearland School Board, Floyd seems to be genuinely surprised. He says he knew his campaign was a long shot, that no one really expected a teenage student to win.

"We were the underdog in every way imaginable," sayd Floyd. "My local Congressman endorsed my opponent. My state representative endorsed my opponent."

However, on Election Night, 54 percent of voters endorsed Floyd compared to 45 percent for DeBorde.

DeBorde did not respond to KHOU 11 requests for an interview. However, back in March, he told us, "I think it's great that we have students who are coming out of our schools and wanting to invest in our community and serve."

Floyd credits a lot of hard work for his victory. "We knocked on more than 1,500 doors yesterday alone," he says. "For the past couple of weeks, we've been doing that every weekend."

Now, he says he'll be able to focus on his last few weeks of high school and look forward to attending the University of Houston this fall.

Floyd hopes his success inspires other young people to serve their community.

"As long as you work hard and you do your homework and you get a good team behind you, you can do it," he says.

Floyd will be sworn in on May 23, three days before he graduates.

