Pathologist takes stand at trial of Beaumont man accused in 2010 death of woman, daughter

BEAUMONT - Graphic testimony and autopsy results became a focal point of Friday's testimony in the capitol murder trial of Joseph Colone, jr.

The Beaumont man is accused of killing Mary Goodman and her teenage daughter, Briana, in 2010 to keep them from testifying against him in a robbery case.

The autopsy report showed Mary Goodman was shot twice and was killed by the second shot to the back of her head.

Jefferson county pathologist Dr Tommy Brown took the stand and said that the first bullet hit Mary Goodman underneath her chin and exited out of her shoulder.

Dr. Brown explained with this type of wound Goodman would have still been able to run or walk.

He showed autopsy photos of Goodman and then showed pictures of her daughter Brianna with a wound on the back of her head.

Dr. Brown said Briana was struck in the back of the head with an object before she was fatally shot in the right corner of her forehead.

When asked about interesting findings in his report Dr. Brown told the jury that he found marijuana and Xanax in the systems of both women.

Testimony in the case continued Friday afternoon.

