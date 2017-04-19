Parents & students relieved following PN-G High School student's arrest

PORT NECHES - It’s the news no parent or student wants to hear that their school was allegedly threatened.

Port Neches – Groves freshman, Sierra Guy was in class when she first heard that 17-year-old Triston Miller was allegedly planning to wipe out fellow students at Port Neches – Groves High School.

“I was going to ask a teacher something and this guy, he said something about another guy coming tomorrow about a school shooting.” She said.

Investigators say Miller allegedly attempted to recruit others to join him in a Columbine style shooting at the school on Thursday, April 20th, the anniversary when 12 students and 1 teacher were killed in a massacre at Columbine High School in 1999.

The thought of something similar happening in the area made Sierra’s mother, Corinna Guy, cringe.

“It makes me sick. Makes me sick to my stomach to know that there are people out there that think like that. They don’t have a heart.” Guy told 12News.

According to police, four students witnessed Miller talking about shooting people at school and even detailed which teachers he wanted to kill first.

“I’m scared to death every day for our children no matter where they go.” Elaine Roy said. The grandmother was picking up a student on Wednesday.

Port Neches – Groves High School will resume regular scheduling on Thursday.

