Parents looking for answers after son was brutally beaten on spring break

The Galveston County Sheriff's office is investigating an assault on 18-year-old Noah Frillou who was severely beaten at Crystal Beach over spring break.

His mother, Kim Smalley explains her son was knocked unconcious on Crystal Beach after he tried to escape a fight that broke out on March 18th.

She saw a video of her son, who was wearing red shorts, slumped over on teh beach after he was beaten up.

"It’s heartbreaking to watch that being done to your son,” said Smalley.

Smalley said her son is on the road to recovery but she had to take him out of Lamar University due to his injuries.

"I just don't understand how people can be cruel and brutal," said Smalley.

Noah was picked up by family after he was hurt and then taken to Baptist hospital. Doctors told the family he has several bones broken in his face including his nose and the area around his eye sockets. Noah also is suffering from a major concussion.





“He hasn't been even sleeping normal because its hard for him to breathe from his nose," said Smalley. "Even though it's been better, for a parent, it’s been very frightening,” said Smalley.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating this as an assault causing bodily injury. Deputies said they never received a call about an assault the night he was hurt.

The sheriff’s office currently has a person of interest who lives out of state. They also believe more than one person may be involved in the assault.

Smalley said she wants answers and for justice to be served.

"Everything in our family has been turned upside down, I just want the people who have done this to be held accountable," said Smalley.

However, she admits her son's injuries could have been way worse and said she is happy he is doing better.





"I always believe you can find the positive and we are going to find every positive thing that we can through this journey,” said Smalley. I believe anytime there is bad, there is always good and we are going to choose to find the light in every bit of this as we can.”

Noah will get surgery this week, he is getting titanium plates put in his face and his jaw will be wired shut. He is also getting a breathing tube that will be placed in his throat.

The family is offering $1,000 for anyone who has the full video of the beach incident.

The Galveston County Sheriff's office said they have received 600 calls for service during spring break.

They made 36 arrests and most of them were for minor in possession of alcohol or minors driving while intoxicated.

Four people were arrested for disorderly conduct or fighting on the beach while five were arrested for public intoxication.

Five others were arrested for possession of marijuana.

