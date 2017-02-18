Parent / Teacher group raises money to buy new smart boards

BEAUMONT - A group of parents is paying it forward by raising money to help better the education of their children.

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at Marshall Middle School has worked hard to help equip science classrooms with brand new smart boards.

The group of parents organized and raised over 14 thousand dollars to buy these smart monitors for the students.

Students will now have the opportunity to have a more hands-on learning experience.

The smart boards were placed in the science department, all thanks to donations from the parents.

“Our main mission is to help every child reach their full potential, we do that by volunteering with the school to find out what their needs may be,” says Kalene Woods, Marshall’s PTA President.

Through volunteering, Kalene has been working to help upgrade a school, making it easier for the new high-tech generation.

“They are the technology generation, for them to have the information in this format, it's going to get their attention,” says Principal Brandon Basinger.

The student attention needed to make teaching easier for those like Michael Black.

“it makes the concept less abstract, not just black and white words, It comes alive more, they can apply things in the real world, that's what it's all about,” Black explains.

Now, parents like Kalene have something to sit back and be grateful for, all with their own hard work.



“Our ultimate goal ls to see every kid reach their full potential, and that's what we're here for,” Woods explains.



The PTA will have its next fundraiser next Thursday, Feb. 23rd, 2017 from 4 to 7.

If you are interested in helping, the Gumbo Dinner will be open to the public

(© 2017 KBMT)