Parent accuses off-duty substitute teacher of hitting student on WO-S High School campus

WEST ORANGE - Arlicia Gosby's daughter, JaKayla Robinson is a sophomore at West Orange-Stark High School. Robinson got into a fight with another student Wednesday morning. Gosby alleges the other student hit her daughter first.

The alleged assailant’s mother was on campus that morning and went to the scene of the fight.

According to the West Orange Police Department, after police and school administrators broke up the fight, the mother of the student who allegedly started the fight allegedly slapped Gosby’s daughter.

"My initial reaction was, I'm going to get them,” Gosby said.

“My first thing was, how did you let this adult connect with my child," Gosby said.

West Orange-Cove ISD confirmed the parent who allegedly slapped Robinson was a substitute teacher who has worked with the district.

The district says in a statement that the parent was not on the campus as a substitute teacher when the altercation took place.

A Class C misdemeanor assault charge was filed against the parent, according to the West Orange Police Department.

"The mother did, according to the victim, throw a punch after the fight which struck the 17-year-old in the face," Assistant Police chief Jessie Romero said.

Assistant Police Chief Romero says he's not sure why the mother was on campus during that time.

The parent accused of hitting the student did not want to comment on the allegations.

The school district sent 12 News a statement saying, “appropriate actions have been taken to ensure the safety of all students. As always, student safety is our primary concern.”

Gosby thinks the district needs to consider not letting the substitute teacher back on campus.

"You assaulted my child as an adult, you could've hurt her, you could've hurt her," Gosby said.

The parent is facing up to a $500 fine. A judge will determine the exact amount.

