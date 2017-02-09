Pair of men from Texas, Florida arrested on drug charges after IH-10 traffic stop

David Barona, left, Ivan Link II Photo/JCSO

BEAUMONT - A Texas man and a Florida man were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

On February 7, 2017, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Division stopped a white Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 for speeding; two male subjects occupied the vehicle.

The subjects appeared overly nervous during the stop and had conflicting stories when talking with the Deputies.

The two men gave the Deputies voluntary consent to search the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, Deputies found six kilos of cocaine in both front seat where the two subject were sitting.

Deputies seized the drugs and the two subjects were arrested.

The driver of the vehicle was 32-year-old David Barona of Katy, Texas and the passenger was 27-year-old Ivan Link II of Tampa, Florida, both were arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance and taken to the Jefferson County Jail where they each posted $75,000 bonds.

