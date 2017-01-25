Ozen basketball coach on leave pending investigation related to funds

BEAUMONT - The Ozen High School head basketball coach has been placed on leave pending an investigation.
The Beaumont Independent School Board confirmed that head basketball coach Maquis Saveat is currently on paid administrative leave.
Saveat, who has been head coach since 2009, will be on leave until an investigation related to funds from a tournament over the Thanksgiving break is completed.
