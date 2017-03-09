Over-the-counter cold medicine sends seven Vidor Jr High students to Hospital

VIDOR - Several Vidor Junior High School students were transported to the hospital following a reported overdose at the school.

Vidor firefighters and EMS responded to the school and transported seven female eight grade students to area hospitals Thursday morning according to a release from the Vidor Independent School District.

Students brought an over-the-counter cold medication to the school which was shared with other students according to the release.

When students went to the nurse vomiting EMS was called to the campus the release said.

Parents were contacted and the incident, which will be investigated by the district, was handled according to the school's guidelines the release said.

