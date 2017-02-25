Over 20 thousand beads thrown by a single float at the Mardi Gras of SETX Saturday parade

PORT ARHUT -

Thousands of beads will be thrown at the Mardi Gras Krew of Aurora parade -- but what many people don't know is the hard work that's put in behind this exciting celebration.

“Lord, there's so many boxes,” says Ashley Marshall, one of the volunteers helping out for the Mid County Chrysler Dodge Ram float.

What a struggle, tossing empty boxes left and right and placing beads by the handfuls onto the floats.

“Unloading the boxes, making sure we have enough beads. You don't want to run out because you can't get half from the parade and not have anything else to throw,” Marshall explains.

Green beads, purple beads, gold beads, colorful beads, thousands of beads hanging from the hooks.

“You have to hang them hand in hand, one ring at a time, make sure they're not tangled so it's smooth sailing when you throw,” Marshall explains.

But that's not the hardest part, the hardest part is being there since 9 in the morning.

Waking up early in the morning getting those last minute details done, getting ready for the big parade.

“We've got a lot of free throwers that throw a lot so this year I added an extra 12 more cases, which made it 72 cases making it over 20,400 beads,” says Tammy Verdine, another of the Mid County Chrysler workers.

Over 20 thousand beads in just one single float.

“Well, you have to get a lot of beads,” Verdine says.

Hoping to cheer up those dancing along to the zydeco beat.



