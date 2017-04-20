Orangefield ISD, deputies seeking source of potential bomb threat

ORANGEFIELD - Officials at the Orangefield Independent School District are working with deputies to find the source of a potential bomb threat found Thursday morning..

A note was found at about 10:45 a.m. on a printer stand at the high school campus that indicated the potential of a bomb threat according to Orangefield ISD superintendent Stephen Patterson.

"We take all notes and things of that nature seriously. We reached out to OCSO and we began to do our due diligence in investigating the source of the note," Patterson told 12News.

The school was never put on lockdown Patterson said.

Deputies were dispatched to Orangefield High School to investigate a threat but no arrests have been made according to a spokesperson with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

12News initially reported that the campus was on a lockdown but were later informed that this was not the case.

