ORANGEFIELD - A family of five and their five dogs escaped an early morning house fire but lost all of their Christmas gifts in Orangefield on Tuesday.

The blaze began in the kitchen around 4:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Henry Street

The homeowner said the fire got above 500 degrees.

The family said either gutting the house or replacing it entirely will take up to eight months.





