Orange tattoo parlor gives moms free tattoos on Mother's Day

ORANGE - Several mothers in Southeast Texas skipped the chocolates and the flowers on Mother's Day in exchange for a free tattoo!

On Sunday, Infinite Tattoo parlor offered mothers a free tattoo bringing more than 200 moms for the special event.

26-year-old Rikki Borres brought her mom, Michele, after finding out about the Mother's Day special on Facebook.

"Its our first one together! It was time we got one together!" said Michele.

The mother and daughter had been wanting to get matching tattoos for years and finally got one on their left ankles.

"It was really important because we feel like mothers work for free every day so today is their day and we wanted to give them something for free." said Tre Halter.

Halter is a tattoo artist and came up with the idea of giving mothers a chance to get a lifetime gift on Mother's Day.

"This was a really good way for us to give back and get ourselves out for the day and it makes me feel really good to do this all for these ladies." said Brannon Labove.

Labove, also a tattoo artist, took customer after customer wanting different tattoos of all shapes and sizes.

Infinite Ink is located on 2309 Macarthur Drive in Orange.

