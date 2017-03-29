Orange residents concerned about speeders in neighborhood

ORANGE - One woman who has lived on Randall road in Orange for 11 years says that she sees people speeding every day past her home.

"I promise you by the time they hit, from FM 1130 to my driveway, they were going 60," Amanda Smith said.

Smith claims to see several people speeding down the street.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, they have only received two calls related to speeding in the area.

Smith hopes that drivers are considering the safety of pets and kids that are playing in the area.

"Like I said, I want the kids and pets of everybody to be safe, I do but sometimes you just can't get that," Smith said.

She hopes to see a slow down soon.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone that sees speeding vehicles to take pictures or video and report it to an officer or sheriff’s deputy.

