ORANGE - A property owner was surprised to find human remains as he was bulldozing trees in a wooded area in Orange Saturday afternoon.

Detective Issac Henry with the Orange Police department said officers responded to the 3800 block of Lutcher Drive off the I-10 access road shortly after 11 a.m.

Investigators said they found human remains on the property and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

From Orange Police Department:

On January 06, 2018, at 11:07 A.M., officers were dispatched to the area of 3800 Block IH-10 South Service Road, in reference to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a subject who found what appeared to be human remains. Officers verified the remains were human, and secured the scene. Orange Police Department Detectives were called to the scene and an investigation was begun. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

