Orange police look for armed robber

ORANGE - Police in Orange are looking for an armed robber driving a maroon-colored car after a clerk was robbed Saturday evening.

A news release issued by the Orange Police Department says the robbery happened at 9:14 p.m. at the Chevron Food Mart located at 2323 Lutcher Dr. The release says the thief used an unknown weapon to rob the clerk of, "an undetermined amount of money."

The robber fled east on the Interstate 10 feeder road.

No arrests have been made as of 4:10 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Orange Police Department.

