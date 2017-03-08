Orange Police investigating Rein Ave shooting

ORANGE - Police in Orange are investigating a mid-day Wednesday shooting.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1000 block of Rein Avenue near North 10th street after receiving a report that a man had been shot according to Captain Robert Enmon of the Orange Police Department.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso on the ground near an open door Enmon said.

The man was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries Enmon said.

Officers did receive names of a few persons of interest and are looking for them now he said.

Officers did not have any information on a motive though Enmon said that there had been a disturbance art the location earlier this week.

