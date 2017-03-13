Orange Police investigate fatal shooting at the 1500 block of main in Orange

ORANGE - City of Orange Police officers are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Main Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a female victim had been shot in the upper back.

The victim was identified as Megan Smith. She was transported to a local Beaumont hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police have a male suspect in custody who was questioned by police and released.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be released as they are given.

