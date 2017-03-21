Orange Police, CPS investigate after infant hospitalized with burns

ORANGE - The Orange Police Department and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are investigating after a seven month-old infant was burned.

The baby was burned while in the care of the maternal grandmother on Byron Road according to a police report.

Detectives withe Orange Police Department responded to Christus St. Elizabeth hospital at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, March 19, 2017, where they spoke to the mother according to the report.

They also notified Texas DFPS and their investigators are working with police to investigate according to Shari Pulliam of DFPS.

The infant, who was burned on the lower body and whose injuries do not appear to be life threatening, was transferred to a Houston hospital according to Cap.t Robert Enmon of the Orange Police Department.

The investigation into the incident is continuing and police are not sure if the incident was an accident.

