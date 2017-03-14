Orange Police believe husband may have accidentally shot mother of two

ORANGE - A young mother of two died after being shot in the back by her husband at a home in Orange Monday evening in what police now believe may have been an accidental shooting.

Megan Smith, 24, was pronounced dead at a Beaumont hospital Monday night following the shooting at her home in the 1500 block of Main Street in Orange according to a release from the Orange Police Department.

City of Orange Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the home at about 5:48 p.m. according to the release.

Police do not believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance or done out of anger but may have been accidental and done without intent to harm according to Captain Robert Enmon of the Orange Police Department.

Police have spoken to several witnesses who there at the time he said.

The couple's two and three year-old children were home at the time of the shooting but police are unsure if the children witnessed the actual shooting according to Enmon.

Guns are not toys and one should always treat a gun as if it were loaded Captain Enmon told 12News saying "never pull a trigger on something you do not want to destroy."

Child protective services is involved he said.

© 2017 KBMT-TV