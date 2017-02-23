Orange Police awaiting toxicology results after motorcyclist killed on Hwy 62

ORANGE - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night after a collision with a pickup truck in Orange.

The motorcycle rider, a 49 year-old man who has not been identified, was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont via helicopter where he died from his injuries according to the Beaumont Police Department.

The wreck, in the 8400 block of Highway 62 at Blacksher Crossing, was reported just before 7 p.m. police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, which did contain an open alcohol container, passed a field sobriety test and officers on the scene said the driver did not appear impaired according to Captain Robert Enmon of the Orange Police Department.

No charges have been filed in the wreck at this time but could later be filed if toxicology tests show the pickup driver was impaired according to Enmon.

The crash remains under investigation.

(© 2017 KBMT)