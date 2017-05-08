Orange man killed in head-on wreck between pick up, 18-wheeler in Mauriceville

One person was killed Monday in a head-on collision in Mauriceville on Highway 62 neara FM 1130. Photo/Bart Masters

MAURICEVILLE - A Department of Public Safety spokesperson has released the identity of a man killed in a collision Monday in Mauriceville.

The deceased is identified as Celso Perez, 49, of Orange.

The accident happened shortly before Noon. Sgt. Stephanie Davis told 12news that preliminary reports say Perez was driving a Chevrolet pickup south on Highway 62 near FM 1130. A tanker 18-wheeler was going north on Highway 62. For an unknown reason, Perez lost control, crossed the center dividing line and hit the 18-wheeler. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler received non-life threatening injuries.

Both north and southbound lanes of Hwy. 62 at 3:11 p.m. remain closed as crews work the accident scene. There is no time estimation as to when the roadway will reopen to traffic.

