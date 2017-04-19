Orange man found competent to stand trial for collision that killed two

ORANGE - A 29-year-old Orange man has been found competent to stand trial in a 2015 collision that killed a couple from Orange.

According to 12News file stories, Travis Collins is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter. Police say he was driving drunk May 24, 2015 when his pickup slammed into a motorcycle at the intersection of West Park Ave. and 12th St. Riley Portie, 54, and his wife Emily Portie, 50, were killed in the collision.

If convicted of the second-degree felony charges, Collins faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

The trial is set for July 25.

© 2017 KBMT-TV