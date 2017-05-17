Orange man dies in motorcycle accident

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning as Cullen Mann, 24, of Orange.

Sgt. Stephanie Davis told 12News the accident happened around 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of FM 1136 and Turtle Road in Orange County. Sgt. Davis said preliminary reports indicate that Mann was going north on FM 1136 on his 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle. For an unknown reason, he went off of the roadway, struck a utility pole and mailbox before coming to rest.

Mann was pronounced deceased at the crash scene.

Sgt. Davis said Mann was not wearing a helmet.

