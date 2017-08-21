Orange homicide suspect held on $1 million bond

Gerald Forbes, 72, of Orange

ORANGE - An argument over a woman and property ended with the stabbing death of a 74-year-old man in Orange on Friday.

Orange Police Captain Robert Enmon told 12News Monday that Gerald Forbes, 72, stabbed and killed Alvin Wilkins, 74, during a scuffle Friday. He said Forbes stabbed Wilkins in the abdomen. Wilkins was taken to a hospital in Beaumont where doctors pronounced him dead.

According to a police report obtained by 12News, officers were called to the 2000 block of 4th Street where they found Wilkins, “lying in a grassy area of the common grounds of Alexander Homes Apartments.” Medics with the orange Fire Department treated him before he was brought to the hospital.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Forbes remains held at the Orange County Jail held charged with murder. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

