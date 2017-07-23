ORANGE - The sentencing of 30-year-old Travis Collins is expected to begin in the Orange County courthouse Monday morning.

On May 24, 2015, Orange Police say Collins was driving drunk and speeding when he went airborne over train tracks on Park Avenue and landed on a motorcycle.

Riley Portie and his wife Emily, who were on that motorcycle were killed as a result of the crash.

Today, Collins' family gathered outside of Orange City Hall to pray for fairness in the sentencing after following similar recent cases in Orange County.

Travis' wife Nicol says she and her family want a fair punishment for her husband.

"It hurts on both sides, with the loss of the family that he killed and on my side, the struggle is real and I just want fairness in my husband's case," Collins said.

It’s a tragic case that left Kazzie Portie without his parents.

Kazzie did gain a friend in Orange Police lieutenant Eric Ellison. Days after Ellison told Kazzie his parents died, he walked Portie across the stage at his high school graduation.

Over two years following that crash, Collins pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter. A jury will decide Collins’ punishment.

Collins’ wife hopes they will consider Travis's character in this case.

"He a loving person, he'll give you his clothes off his back if you need it, he never asks for nothing and if you ever need anything, he's a call away," Collins said.

The intoxication manslaughter charges that Collins faces are a second-degree felony. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

© 2017 KBMT-TV