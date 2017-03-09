KBMT
Close

Orange County woman arrested, charged as second suspect in Tyler County fire death

KBMT 4:39 PM. CST March 09, 2017

TYLER COUNTY - An Orange County woman has been arrested as the second suspect in a fatal Tyler County fire Sunday night.

Angie Coats was arrested in Orange County by Tyler County Deputies with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff's Office according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford.

Coats is being charged with first degree murder according to Weatherford.

Weatherford announced in a Wednesday press conference at his office that the death was classified as a homicide. 

The Jefferson and Orange County Sheriff's Offices, Texas Rangers, State Fire Marshall's Office and the U.S. Marshall's Office are assisting in the investigation Weatherford said.

 

© 2017 KBMT-TV

KBMT

Bond set at $250K for suspect in fatal Tyler County fire

KBMT

Tyler County Sheriff's Office working to identify body found after Sunday fire

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories