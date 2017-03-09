Orange County woman arrested, charged as second suspect in Tyler County fire death

TYLER COUNTY - An Orange County woman has been arrested as the second suspect in a fatal Tyler County fire Sunday night.

Angie Coats was arrested in Orange County by Tyler County Deputies with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff's Office according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford.

Coats is being charged with first degree murder according to Weatherford.

Weatherford announced in a Wednesday press conference at his office that the death was classified as a homicide.

The Jefferson and Orange County Sheriff's Offices, Texas Rangers, State Fire Marshall's Office and the U.S. Marshall's Office are assisting in the investigation Weatherford said.



