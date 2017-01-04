Orange County will pay $3.175 M in 2011 jail death case

Robert Montano

ORANGE - The Orange County Commissioners Court has agreed to pay the family of a man who died while in custody in the Orange County jail in 2011.

The county will pay $3.175 million to the family of Robert Montano, who was 41 when he died after being arrested by on a public intoxication charge according to Beaumont attorney Cade Bernsen who is the family's attorney.

The family was initially awarded $2.4 Million plus legal fees in 2015 but the county quickly filed an appeal.

In November 2016 the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans upheld the 2015 award of $2.9 million for Montano's family.

Orange County then sought a rehearing in the case but on December 28, 2016, the appeals court denied the county's request.

Court documents say Montano died of acute renal failure after approximately four-and-a-half days’ detention in a glass-walled observation cell.

Documents released by the court say, “During Mr. Montano’s detention, he consumed little, if any, food or water; his vital signs were checked once at most; he was never seen by a physician; and emergency care was requested by the jail staff only minutes before his death.”

