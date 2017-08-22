Orange County teachers gear up for new year

ORANGE - Around 1,000 teachers and support staff from West Orange-Cove, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Orangefield and Vidor kicked off the school year at the Lutcher Theater in Orange on Tuesday, Aug. 22, with a county-wide instructional staff convocation.

The teachers and others involved in curriculum and instruction, were there to learn to, “teach like a pirate.” The pirate, doing the session is Dave Burgess, a best-selling author who specializes in transforming education through dynamic professional development programs and the publishing of books that have sparked an educational revolution all over the world. Books include, Teach Like a PIRATE: Increase Student Engagement, Boost Your Creativity, and Transform Your Life as an Educator and co-author of P is for PIRATE: Inspirational ABC’s for Educators.

His programs not only inspire and motivate educators, but also provide practical strategies to dramatically improve instruction and student engagement. He was an award-winning teacher for over seventeen years and was the Academy of Education Arts and Sciences BAMMY recipient for Secondary School Teacher of the Year in 2014.

