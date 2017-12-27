Orange County sex offender behind bars in Louisiana

JENNINGS L.A. - An Orange County sex offender is now behind bars in Louisiana.

The Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office, sex offender division, says 47 year old Louis Joseph Boudreaux Jr of Sikes road in Orange, was transported to Jennings Wednesday.

Boudreaux is being held in the Jefferson Davis parish jail without bond on a charge of failure to complete sex offender registration.

Boudreaux, a Tier-3 sex offender, is required by Louisiana law to register quarterly for life, following a 1993 conviction. After failing to do so, an arrest warrant was issued for Boudreaux’s arrest.

He was located and arrested in Orange, last week.



