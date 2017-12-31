Orange county opens warming station for New Years Eve

An Orange county warming station will open Sunday evening due to the cold weather.

The warming station will open up at 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Monday at the Salvation Army off 1950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. in Orange.

Orange County partnered with the American Red Cross and Salvation Army to provide room for 50 people inside.

Dinner and breakfast will be provided at the location.

People interested in staying at the warming station should bring a I.D.

From the county:

