Orange County man may have been accidentally shot while breaking up a fight

Shooting in Mauriceville 7/26/2017

ORANGE COUNTY - An Orange County man is recovering after being shot in the stomach while trying to break up a fight Wednesday night.

When Orange County deputies arrived on the scene at about 10:44 p.m. they found Gaven J. Wilcox, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

After investigating and interviewing witnesses deputies discovered that it appeared that Wilcox may have been shot accidentally while attempting to break up a fight between several others according to the release.

Everyone involved is cooperating with the Sheriff's Office's investigation the release said.

Wilcox who was flown to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, underwent surgery and is in stable condition according to the release.

